SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €17.00 by Warburg Research

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) received a €17.00 ($20.00) target price from Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.26 ($16.77).

Shares of ETR SFQ opened at €12.75 ($15.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $578.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.21. SAF-Holland has a 1-year low of €3.47 ($4.09) and a 1-year high of €13.40 ($15.76).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

