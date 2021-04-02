SAFE DEAL Price Up 15.4% This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $4.98 or 0.00008379 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $395,583.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00063712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.00323113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.40 or 0.00739279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00088672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00048084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 443,473 coins and its circulating supply is 416,331 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

