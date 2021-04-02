Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,181 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.61. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

