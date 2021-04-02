Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $263.97 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $131.78 and a 12 month high of $268.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

