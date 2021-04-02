Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,263 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

