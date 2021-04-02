Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Get Safran alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

SAFRY stock opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. Safran has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safran (SAFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.