Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $103.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

