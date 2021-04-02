Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $103.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $106.03.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit