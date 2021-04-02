Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,539 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $67,269,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Corning by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 805.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 219.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In other news, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders have sold a total of 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

