Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $42,000 Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $5,226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

NYSE KTB opened at $48.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.26. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

KTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.