Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $351,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 671.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 581,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 506,526 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWL opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -104.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

