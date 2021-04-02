SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Short Interest Down 22.1% in March

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PERS remained flat at $$0.45 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 47,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 66.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

