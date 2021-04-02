Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sanne Group (LON:SNN) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on the stock.

Shares of SNN stock opened at GBX 660 ($8.62) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 585.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 593.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £972.11 million and a P/E ratio of 38.60. Sanne Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 712 ($9.30).

Get Sanne Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. Sanne Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

In related news, insider Rupert Robson bought 8,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £49,998.06 ($65,322.79).

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.