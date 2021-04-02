Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Get Sasol alerts:

Shares of SSL stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. Sasol has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $15.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Sasol by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sasol by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 179,900 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sasol (SSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.