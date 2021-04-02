Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €9.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.15 ($8.41).

Schaeffler stock opened at €7.83 ($9.21) on Monday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €7.09 and a 200-day moving average of €6.36.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

