Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $2.97 Million in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The ODP by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,251,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,773,000 after purchasing an additional 235,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,397,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The ODP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The ODP by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 359,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The ODP by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In related news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

