Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $3.15 Million Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Group 1 Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $20,020,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of GPI opened at $156.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPI. Stephens lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

