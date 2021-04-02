Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.95 and last traded at $75.95. Approximately 1,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,168,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average is $74.32.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Gary Sender sold 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $1,914,976.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $31,431,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,184,677 shares of company stock valued at $110,574,220.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.