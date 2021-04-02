Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SALT stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Scorpio Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported ($40.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($40.62). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 109.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 16,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

