Seaport Global Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Northern Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTRS. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Northern Trust stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.77. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $107.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Northern Trust by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 545,917 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,406,000 after buying an additional 202,196 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

