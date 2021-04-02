Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $8.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.84. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2021 earnings at $29.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $327.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $141.67 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 147.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 107,728 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

