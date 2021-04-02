Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $8.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.84. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2021 earnings at $29.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $327.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $141.67 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 147.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 107,728 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Earnings History and Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit