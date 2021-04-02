SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Ryan Souan Sells 5,000 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ryan Souan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $140,650.00.

Shares of SelectQuote stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $30.01. 1,181,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 168.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,605 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

