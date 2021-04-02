Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ST opened at $58.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 38.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 293.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 83,567 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.