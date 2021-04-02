Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $49.75. 9,224,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,971,389. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $50.14.

