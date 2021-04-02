Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $132.12. 3,430,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,774. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $84.76 and a one year high of $132.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

