Serum Reaches Market Cap of $288.22 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. Serum has a market cap of $288.22 million and approximately $157.43 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $5.76 or 0.00009655 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00073615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00286910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.84 or 0.00820478 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00091894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.