Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $1.15 Million in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Apr 2nd, 2021

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $36,910,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 498,089 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,824,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,411,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,959,000 after purchasing an additional 155,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

DSGX stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.90. 97,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,111. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.30. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $64.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

