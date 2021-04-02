Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $1.40 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000. ASML accounts for 1.3% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ASML by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 40.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $19.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $637.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,699. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $242.25 and a 12 month high of $639.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $267.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.