Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $1.56 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Deere & Company accounts for 1.4% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. United Bank raised its position in Deere & Company by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,039.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,999. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.21. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42. The stock has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

