Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $969,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $709,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $2,991,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 69,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.27.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $373.38. The company had a trading volume of 567,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,304. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.13 and its 200-day moving average is $383.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

