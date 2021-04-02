Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $986,000 in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Avantor by 1,743.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,654,197.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,728 shares of company stock worth $4,448,841 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 245.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.