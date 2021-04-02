Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,700 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

SHEN opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHEN has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,273,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.