Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Cut to Hold at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers lowered shares of Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised Shenzhou International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHZHY opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. Shenzhou International Group has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. The company also produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. In addition, it is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

