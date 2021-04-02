Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Declines By 19.2%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $123,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EADSF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:EADSF traded up $4.40 on Friday, hitting $117.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average is $101.69. Airbus has a 52 week low of $52.20 and a 52 week high of $124.63.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

