Short Interest in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Decreases By 17.9%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $292,244.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,152 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.49. The company had a trading volume of 810,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,141. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.