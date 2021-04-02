Short Interest in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Expands By 60.1%

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,400 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the February 28th total of 372,600 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 779,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aytu Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aytu Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 66.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 26.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aytu Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Aytu Biopharma stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Aytu Biopharma has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aytu Biopharma will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AYTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aytu Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.