Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Rises By 35.1%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,342,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 242,821 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 57,029 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.