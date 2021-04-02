Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Grows By 45.4%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the February 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. 84,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,976. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.