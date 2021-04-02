Short Interest in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Drops By 28.1%

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
CALA opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.
Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 656,881 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,668,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after buying an additional 541,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.
