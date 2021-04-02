Short Interest in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Drops By 28.1%

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CALA opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 656,881 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,668,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after buying an additional 541,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

