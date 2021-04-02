Short Interest in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Drops By 15.2%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 28th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.38. 1,344,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,259. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.65 and its 200 day moving average is $92.58. Crown has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $101.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Crown’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

CCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

