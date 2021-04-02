Short Interest in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Expands By 32.9%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,800 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 218,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DYNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.31% of Dynatronics worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

