Short Interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Drops By 26.0%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 5,840,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,450 shares of company stock valued at $27,923,937. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,449,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,069. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

