Short Interest in Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Rises By 65.1%

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the February 28th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

OTCMKTS EQUEY opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. Equatorial Energia has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.71.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. It primarily distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of MaranhÃ£o State with a concession area of approximately 331,937 square kilometers serving approximately 6.9 million clients.

