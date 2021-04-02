Short Interest in Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Drops By 17.0%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of FTGFF opened at $1.69 on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

