Short Interest in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Grows By 44.2%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the February 28th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 41,369 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $59,157.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,555.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 20,000 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 497,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,369 shares of company stock worth $176,158. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,457,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 817,625 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 159,395 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INUV shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Inuvo stock remained flat at $$1.02 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,125,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices and channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

