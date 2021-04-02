Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Drops By 26.3%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of VBF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,891. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

