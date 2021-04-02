Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Decreases By 21.0%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $28.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

