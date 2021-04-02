Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Decreases By 15.7%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on LINC. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

LINC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. 233,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $174.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

