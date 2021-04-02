Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Decreases By 15.7%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of research firms have commented on LINC. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.
LINC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. 233,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $174.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
