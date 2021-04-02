Short Interest in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Drops By 26.3%

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MTR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.05. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,371 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.56% of Mesa Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

