Short Interest in OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Drops By 25.9%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 419,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 517.8 days.

Shares of OCINF remained flat at $$21.90 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. OCI has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCINF shares. ING Group started coverage on shares of OCI in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of OCI in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

