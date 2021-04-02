Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Declines By 28.7%

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rémy Cointreau currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit