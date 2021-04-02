Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Declines By 28.7%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rémy Cointreau currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.